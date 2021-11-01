Real estate heir Robert Durst indicted in 1982 murder of first wife Kathie Durst By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Robert Durst in his wheelchair looks at people in the courtroom as he appears in an Inglewood courtroom with his attorneys for closing arguments in his murder trial at the Inglewood Courthouse in California, U.S., September 8, 2021. Al Sieb/P

(Reuters) – Real estate heir Robert Durst was on Monday indicted for the murder of his first wife, Kathleen Durst, in South Salem in January 1982, the office of New York’s Westchester County District Attorney said.

“Durst, 78, was charged by a Westchester County Grand Jury in an indictment on Nov. 1, 2021, with Murder in the Second Degree. Durst previously was charged in a complaint filed on Oct. 19, 2021, with Murder in the Second Degree,” the Westchester County District Attorney said in a statement https://

A warrant has been issued for Robert Durst’s arrest for the murder of Kathleen Durst, the statement added.

Earlier this month, Robert Durst was charged in New York state with murder in the 1982 disappearance of his wife. A week earlier, he was sentenced in California to life in prison for murdering his best friend in 2000.

Durst was transferred to a state prison medical unit last week less than two weeks after being hospitalized on a ventilator with COVID-19, media reports said.

