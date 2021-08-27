Ready Player Cats DAO, surging NFT interest, court rules crypto is not property By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Shanghai Man: Ready Player Cats DAO, surging NFT interest, court rules crypto is not property

This weekly roundup of news from Mainland China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong attempts to curate the industrys most important news, including influential projects, changes in the regulatory landscape, and enterprise blockchain integrations. After enforcing global KYC requirements for all users, Binance’s dominance in CeFi has slipped from about two-thirds to just over one half, according to the FTX volume monitor. The big three of Huobi, Binance and OKEx now look like a big five, with Hong-Kong based FTX and Singapore based Bybit closing the gap.

