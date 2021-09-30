Ready For Next Chapter – Hollywood Life

The ‘Nightcrawler’ actor and his French model girlfriend are getting along great, especially after the pair finally made their red carpet debut after three years of dating!

Love is in the air! Jake Gyllenhaal, 40, and his girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu, 25, finally went public with their relationship by posing together on the red carpet for the premiere of Jake’s sister Maggie’s latest movie The Lost Daughter on Wednesday September 29. A source close to the actor told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jake and Jeanne make a “darling couple” together.

While Jake and Jeanne first sparked rumors back in 2018, the Brokeback Mountain star hadn’t gone public with his relationship, even though Jeanne made red carpet appearances for some of Jake’s work, including the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home and the opening night of his Broadway play Sea Wall/A Life. “Jake has made it a point to keep his relationship with Jeanne out of the media spotlight. Before Jeanne, Jake hadn’t really had a serious relationship in quite some time but Jeanne makes him happy and they have amazing chemistry,” the source said.

After many busy years hard at work on his acting career, the source revealed that Jake is looking forward to wherever their relationship will lead them next. “Jake is such a good guy and he’s spent so many years working hard and focusing on his career. But now he’s reached a point in his life where he’s ready to think about the next chapter. He’s focused on maintaining a successful career and also pursuing aspects of his personal life. He’s crazy about Jeanne and they make a darling couple,” the source told HL.

It’s no surprise to hear that Jake and Jeanne are doing so well! The two looked absolutely smitten on the red carpet for The Lost Daughter. The pair had also both attended the Tony Awards on Sunday September 26, but they didn’t walk the red carpet together. Jake sported an eye-catching pink tuxedo, while Jeanne rocked an orange, plunging gown. Jake had also made similar comments to Vogue in a 2020 interview about wanting to spend more time focusing on his personal life. “I’ve turned to my family, I’ve turned to my friends and I’ve turned to love. I’m a little less interested in the work, I would say, and more interested in that,” he said.