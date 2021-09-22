Read ‘SATC’ Star’s Message – Hollywood Life

Kristin Davis is the latest ‘Sex and the City’ star to honor the life and legacy of Willie Garson, who died at age 57 after a cancer battle.

Kristin Davis, 56, is in deep mourning following the tragic death of her former Sex and the City co-star, Willie Garson. Kristin, who played Charlotte York Goldenblatt in the iconic HBO series and follow-up films, paid tribute to 57-year-old Willie — who passed away on Sept. 21 after a battle with pancreatic cancer — by sharing a few pics of the beloved late actor to Instagram, alongside an emotional message. See Kristin’s tribute HERE.

“I first met Willie in 1995 on the spooky nighttime set of the X-Files,” Kristin began in her lengthy caption. “He immediately made me laugh. Little did I know that we would have the joy of sharing Sex and the City + And Just Like That together,” she added.

Kristin said that Willie was “beloved by our entire community,” and “was smarter and funnier than you ever would have imagined.” The Emmy-nominated actress added that she and her SATC family “are bereft without him,” and then drew attention to Willie’s role as a father to his son, Nathen Garson. “We spoke about being single parents through adoption often. And nothing gave him more joy and pride than his son Nathen,” Kristin wrote. “Nathen’s strength and wisdom beyond his years are evident in his beautiful tribute to his dad. The outpouring of love is earned dear Willie.”

“I am thankful for all of the time we had and grateful that so much of your bright light is on film forever,” Kristin added in the emotional tribute. “Maybe we can do our pod cast the next time around ? We love you forever xoxo.”

Kristin is the latest, and likely not the last, SATC alum to honor their late co-star. So far, Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon, Mario Cantone, and Chris Noth have all posted tributes about their beloved Willie. HBO addressed his passing as well, telling HollywoodLife in a statement, “Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a devoted friend, and a bright light for everyone in his universe. He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly twenty-five years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Before he died, Willie filmed scenes for the upcoming Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That. His appearance in the revival will feature his last scenes as Stanford Blatch, who was one of Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) best friends outside of Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda.