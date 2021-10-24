Home Business Reactivated Ethereum pools trigger a 78% surge in THORChain price By Cointelegraph

Reactivated Ethereum pools trigger a 78% surge in THORChain price By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

Ealier this year THORChain underwent a series of protocol exploits which led to $8 million being drained from its reserves and these successive attack took a heavy tool on RUNE price. This week, the protocol announced that it would re-open its pool, along with other altcoin and BTC-based pools and the announcement appears to be having a positive impact on RUNE price.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that since hitting a low of $2.95 on July 20, the price of RUNE has increased 283% to a$11.64 and there is also a noticable uptick in trading volume.

RUNE/USDT 1-day chart. Source: TradingView
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. RUNE price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro