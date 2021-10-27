Reactions To Victoria Pedretti In You Season 3

I know she’s a murderer, but I can change her!!
This lovely human is Victoria Pedretti aka our queen of spooky season!
You may recognize her as Nell Crain from The Haunting of Hill House, Dani Clayton from The Haunting of Bly Manor, and, of course, Ms. Love Quinn from everyone’s favorite chaotic murder show, You.
While it was easy to fall in love with Victoria’s portrayal of the sweet baker with a traumatic past in Season 2, she really took her performance up several notches this past season.
From hilariously clapping back at the snotty parents who were poking fun at her baby weight…
…to continuously putting Joe in his place, it wasn’t hard for me, and the rest of the Internet, to become completely head over heels obsessed with the murderess of Madre Linda.
Here are some of the best reactions to Victoria’s performance:
