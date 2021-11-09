Reactions To THAT Cameo At The End Eternals

Eternals premiered this weekend and I know that I *personally* loved all 157 minutes of it.


Some of my FAVORITE minutes were from the post credit scene. Now, if you know, then PROCEED! BUT, if you have not watched Eternals and avoided the major spoilers, then STOP NOW!


OK, now that we’ve gotten that out of the way…

…HARRY STYLES IS OFFICIALLY IN THE MCU!!!

You read that correctly! Harry Styles entered the MCU as Starfox (aka Eros), brother of bearer and bearer of ~pleasure~:


Now, while we don’t learn MUCH about Eros in the scene — other than that he’s supposed to help Makkari, Druig, and Thena rescue their fellow Eternals from Arishem — but based off of my knowledge of the comics / my love of Greek mythology, Eros is the god of love and sex (his Roman name, which is a bit more familiar to the layman, is Cupid.) In the comics, Eros used his power of persuasion for, um, not the most consensual means, but here’s hoping his character is more helpful in future films! 

Needless to say, this was me when I saw Harry Styles appear as Eros on screen:


Like it ONLY makes sense that Harry “Treat People With Kindness” Styles would be cast as the God of Love. 

Here are some of the best reactions to HS joining the MCU:

call me old fashioned but i was raised to SERVE starfox. clean up after him. take care of him all day everyday and cook for him every night. starfox’s needs come FIRST. if starfox cheats on me it means i’ve fucked up and i need to address myself!


so harry didn’t even need to audition for the role of eros… they just asked him??? they gave him a leading role and a possible 5 movie contract WITHOUT AUDITIONING???? that man is a god… A GOD


