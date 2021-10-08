Reactions to landmark global corporate tax deal

Article content Reactions were swift to a 136-country agreement announced by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development on Friday setting a minimum global tax rate for big companies of 15% and making it harder for them to avoid taxation. U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN “For decades, American workers and taxpayers have paid the price for a tax system that has rewarded multinational corporations for shipping jobs and profits overseas. This race to the bottom hasn’t just harmed American workers, it’s put many of our allies at a competitive disadvantage as well.”

Article content UK FINANCE MINISTER RISHI SUNAK “We now have a clear path to a fairer tax system, where large global players pay their fair share wherever they do business.” NICK CLEGG, FACEBOOK VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL AFFAIRS “Facebook has long called for reform of the global tax rules, and we recognize this could mean paying more tax, and in different places. The tax system needs to command public confidence, while giving certainty and stability to businesses. We are pleased to see an emerging international consensus.” OXFAM TAX POLICY LEAD SUSANA RUIZ “Today’s tax deal was meant to end tax havens for good. Instead it was written by them… Calling this deal ‘historic’ is hypocritical and does not hold up to even the most minor scrutiny. The tax devil is in the details, including a complex web of exemptions that could let big offenders like Amazon off the hook. At the last minute a colossal 10-year grace period was slapped onto the global corporate tax of 15 percent, and additional loopholes leave it with practically no teeth.”