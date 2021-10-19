RBA Rate Bets Surge, Yield Target Tested on Global Price Worries

Article content (Bloomberg) — Traders are pricing in more aggressive interest rate increases by the Reserve Bank of Australia and are challenging its three-year yield target amid jitters over global inflation. Markets are now implying the RBA will begin hiking in mid-2022, even after the central bank reiterated Tuesday that conditions for a rate rise “will not be met before 2024.” At the same time, the yield on the April 2024 security targeted by the RBA touched 17 basis points, compared with a goal of 0.1%.

Article content “There are a confluence of factors that will likely intensify in the coming months,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada. She cited the following as reasons markets will doubt the RBA’s pledge to hold off raising rates: A shift in the global central banking stance that accelerated recently led by the Bank of EnglandA more complex inflation picture with less transitory elements in key economies; andIncreasing upside risk to activity in Australia’s eastern states as they emerge from protracted lockdowns Policy makers worldwide are struggling to understand whether faster inflation is a temporary phenomenon linked to supply-chain disruptions or something more enduring. New Zealand consumer prices surged to almost 5% in the third quarter, compared with a central bank target in the middle of a 1-3% band, and the U.S. and U.K. are struggling with mounting wage pressures.