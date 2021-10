Article content

SINGAPORE — The Reserve Bank of Australia stepped in to defend its yield-target on Friday and offered to buy A$1 billion ($750 million) of its targeted government bond maturing in April 2024.

The yield on the April 2024 bond fell 5.6 basis points (bps) to 0.14%, according to Refinitiv data, leaving it still four bps higher than the central bank’s 0.1% target. ($1 = 1.3378 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Tom Westbrook. Editing by Shri Navaratnam)