Roommates, we are sending our deepest condolences to the loved ones of Sarah Dash. According to Yahoo News, her friend and the mayor of Trenton, Reed Gusciora, announced the sad news of her passing on his Facebook page yesterday. Sarah’s cause of death has yet to be released.

Sarah is known for co-founding the group ‘Labelle’ along with Patti Labelle. One of the group’s biggest hits is “Lady Marmalade.” We are sending prayers to her loved ones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Once news of Sarah’s death began to circulate, celebrities started to share their condolences. Her former groupmate Patti shared a lengthy note and shared the two recently hit the stage together for the last time. Patti wrote on Instagram, “We were just on-stage together on Saturday, and it was such a powerful and special moment! Sarah Dash was an awesomely talented, beautiful, and loving soul who blessed my life and the lives of so many others in more ways than I can say.” She continued, ” I could always count on her to have my back! That’s who Sarah was…a loyal friend and a voice for those who didn’t have one. She was a true giver…always serving, always sharing her talent and her time. I am heartbroken, as I know all of her loved ones and fans are. But, I know that Sarah’s spirit and all that she has given to the world live on! And I pray that her precious memory brings us peace and comfort. Rest in power, my dear sister. I love you always!”

Roommates, let’s keep Sarah’s loved ones lifted in prayer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or https://my.community.com/theshaderoom

The post R&B Singer Sarah Dash, From The Group ‘LaBelle’ Passes Away At The Age Of 76 appeared first on The Shade Room.