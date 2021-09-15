Raytheon CEO expects inflation pressure in coming years

Article content

Raytheon Technologies Corp, which has commercial aircraft makers Boeing and Airbus as customers, expects to face inflation pressure in the coming years, its chief executive officer said on Wednesday.

With the cost of raw materials and precious metals going up, the company would see a little bit of pressure, CEO Gregory Hayes said at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference.

Hayes, however, added that higher costs would take a while to make its way to the customers in the form of price increases due to Raytheon’s long-term supply agreements.