Raymond Ablack Was In Degrassi Before Maid

Put some RESPECT on Sav Bhandari’s name!
You see, last night I was scrolling Twitter before bed when I saw something that made me do a double take:
Raymond Ablack was great in Ginny & Georgia, yes! And ~WHEW~ at that cowboy scene in Maid.
But this…this is where we have a problem.
Because, you see, before Raymond was in Maid OR Ginny & Georgia, he was the iconic Sav Bhandari from Degrassi: The Next Generation.
Remember?!! He was in the band Stüdz with Spinner, Peter, Jane, and Danny. He dated Anya, Holly J., and even freakin’ KEKE PALMER.
I hope we can all agree that he’ll always be our Degrassi icon first and foremost.
Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to go watch that scene from Maid again.
