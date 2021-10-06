Raymond Ablack Was In Degrassi Before Maid

Bradly Lamb
Put some RESPECT on Sav Bhandari’s name!

Greetings, my fellow internet dwellers! I know you’re probably super busy, but I’d like five minutes of your time to draw your attention to a very important topic.

You see, last night I was scrolling Twitter before bed when I saw something that made me do a double take:

Raymond Ablack from Ginny &amp; Georgia also co-stars in Maid and there’s a scene where Margaret Qualley fantasizes about him as a cowboy.

Just thought you should know.


Twitter: @netflix

Raymond Ablack was great in Ginny & Georgia, yes! And ~WHEW~ at that cowboy scene in Maid.

But this…this is where we have a problem.

Because, you see, before Raymond was in Maid OR Ginny & Georgia, he was the iconic Sav Bhandari from Degrassi: The Next Generation.

Remember?!! He was in the band Stüdz with Spinner, Peter, Jane, and Danny. He dated Anya, Holly J., and even freakin’ KEKE PALMER.

I hope we can all agree that he’ll always be our Degrassi icon first and foremost.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to go watch that scene from Maid again.

