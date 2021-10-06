Ray J Files For Divorce From Princess Love

TSR Breakups: Ray J and Princess Love are on the outs…again. After a second reconciliation following a second divorce filing–the first from Princess Love and the second from Ray, it seems the couple is headed for divorce for a third time.

Ray J is seeking to end this “Will they? Won’t they?” saga as he filed divorce docs today in L.A. Superior Court, TMZ reports. Apparently, Ray J is currently hospitalized fighting pneumonia but still pushed the docs through.

Ray J told TMZ Wednesday morning that he was still struggling with his illness, so it’s noted that Ray moving forward with a divorce from Princess appears to be a priority for him right now.

Princess was the first to file for divorce in May 2020, but the couple spent that summer in quarantine in an attempt to work things out before Ray ended up trying to pull the plug last September.

After that split, the couple tried to make it work once more and even moved to Florida with their two children, Melody and Epik.

The couple officially called off their divorce earlier this year in March, which was a good indicator that things were working out on the other side of the U.S.

Ray J previously said, “We’re gonna move down to Miami. I don’t think we’re gonna come back to LA any time soon. We have just been in a very positive place, and we’ve been taking care of the kids. The kids love it out here.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what pushed them to head for divorce again. The couple has been married for 5 years.

Princess Love has not publicly spoken about this recent filing. We’ll keep you posted on any updates.

