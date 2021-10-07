Ray J Files For Divorce From Princess Love While Battling Pneumonia – Hollywood Life

Ray J reportedly filed for divorce from his wife Princess Love for the second time on Wednesday, just hours after it was revealed he was battling a nasty case of pneumonia in a hospital.

Ray J, 40, may be in the midst of fighting pneumonia but he didn’t let that stop him from taking action to officially end his marriage to Princess Love, 37. The singer, who’s been in the hospital this week for his illness, filed for a divorce from his wife of five years in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Oct. 6, according to TMZ. The filing is the third time the lovebirds have been down the divorce route.

Before Ray J’s latest move, Princess had filed for divorce back in May 2020 but the couple went on to try and patch things up. By Sept. of that same year, however, Ray J went on to file after they spend the summer in quarantine together. Although they continued to try and make things work up until now, it looks like things just aren’t meshing well between them and now we have to wonder if the latest filing is the final and ultimate one that will lead them to officially divorce.

Ray J’s step toward a potential forever split comes just hours after he made headlines for not only having a bad case of pneumonia, but also a COVID scare.

This story is still developing…