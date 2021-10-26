Raw material supply problems hurt German industrial exports

BERLIN (Reuters) – German October export expectations fell to the worst value since February 2021 as raw material supply bottlenecks have been affecting the industry sector, the Ifo economic institute said on Tuesday.
Export expectations fell to 13 points in October from 20.5 points a month before and the industries that are affected the most include electrical equipment, chemicals and car manufacturing, Ifo said.
On the other hand, exports in the food and furniture industries are expected to remain constant, it added.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.