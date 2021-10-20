Raven-Symoné & Wife Miranda Maday Split Before Getting Marrieed – Hollywood Life

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’

Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.

Miranda admitted on the podcast that Raven “was the first person to really break my heart,” adding, “there were a lot of questions during that time that I had to come to terms with for myself with my sexuality and being in a public relationship.” She told HL that despite the hurdles and “not being certain about really anything in my life,” Miranda had a “true, instinctual knowing” that Raven was her “person.”

“There would be moments in those five or six years we were broken up that I would be thinking, ‘Miranda said I was messed up there,’ or ‘Miranda told me that I was good here,’ and she was always kind of ruminating in my head,” Raven explained. After her most recent split in the early days of the pandemic, the Raven’s Home actress reached out to Miranda to “let her know that she’s the smartest person and the only one that ever told me the truth about myself.” In response, Miranda sent her ex a care package of goodies, and the flame was rekindled.

The couple married in June 2020 in an intimate affair hosted by none other than Raven’s longtime mentor, Debbie Allen. “Basically we planned the whole thing on a napkin at an Indian restaurant… we were going back and forth on whether to go to City all or a courtroom and, basically, Raven spoke to the lovely beautiful talent Miss Debbie Allen and she was so generous. She hosted, she cooked, and she really made it so was special. We had a few of our friends and a friend of mine officiated us, and that was it!” Miranda detailed. Raven recalled Debbie made fried oysters, a cake and her reportedly famous lobster pasta.

The ladies admitted they’d like to have a vow renewal or bigger wedding party of sorts, since their celebrations were limited due to COVID-19. They also revealed they plan to take an official honeymoon, at least before starting to expand their family — which they definitely have hopes to do. “We need a vow renewal ceremony, where we have a registry, get a crock pot and then can start thinking about babies!” Miranda, who is a birth doula, laughed.

The couple has gone on to introduce themselves to a new YouTube community through their show “8 PM,” during which they share a look into their relationship, fun interviews, health tips and games. Check it out every Monday and Thursday!