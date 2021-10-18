Rate-Hike Bets Stoke Yield Surge From Treasuries to Kiwi Bonds

Article content (Bloomberg) — The global bond selloff gathered pace as yields in Australian and New Zealand surged following faster-than-expected inflation in the smaller nation, fueling bets on policy tightening. Australia’s three-year yield jumped as much as 18 basis points to 0.77%, the highest since February 2020. New Zealand’s five-year yield surged 16 basis points to 1.97%. Treasury two-year yields climbed for a fifth day. The increase in yields around the world indicates growing concern among bond investors that supply-chain disruptions and soaring energy prices will push living costs higher in most economies. Traders last week boosted bets on higher U.S. interest rates to almost 50-50 by June, while swaps indicate the Bank of England could start tightening as soon as December.

Article content “The global theme is that higher inflation will likely be less transitory than earlier expected amid elevated commodity prices,” said Andrew Ticehurst, a rates strategist at Nomura Holdings Inc. in Sydney. “Strong U.S. retail sales data on Friday and much stronger-than-expected third-quarter CPI data in New Zealand this morning are encouraging this trend.” New Zealand overnight-indexed swaps signal a 36% probability the central bank will raise its official cash rate by 50 basis points at its November meeting, compared with no chance of such a move on Friday. Consumer prices in the country jumped 4.9% in the third quarter from a year earlier, the government said Monday, exceeding the median forecast of economists of 4.2%.

Article content ‘Brute Strength’ “For me, it’s more about the brute strength of the upside surprise to the headline data rather then the details even though they too were strong,” said David Croy, a senior strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Wellington. “This speaks to more hikes and a higher terminal OCR, and to the extent that the RBNZ is more likely to hike to keep inflation expectations well-anchored.” BOE Governor Andrew Bailey said on Sunday the central bank will “have to act” to curb inflationary forces. Mohammed El-Erian, the chief economic adviser at Allianz SE and a Bloomberg columnist, said investors should prepare for increased market volatility if the Fed pulls back on stimulus measures set in motion by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Article content Australian yields also climbed as vaccination rates rise and the authorities start to remove movement restrictions in many parts of the country. The nation’s second most populous city Melbourne will end its months-long lockdown on Thursday night. Increasing vaccination rates and progressive re-opening are contributing to the rise in yields, Nomura’s Ticehurst said. The global inflation theme “is also leading to significant adjustments in positioning, with investors stopping out of long positions” and commodity trading advisors and system traders initiating and adding to short positions, he said. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

