Rarestone Capital Announces Strategic Investment in Rainicorn to Bolster Play-To-Earn NFT Farming Economy By CoinQuora

Rarestone Capital, an active venture capital fund and accelerator, has announced a direct strategic investment in Rainicorn, a multifaceted platform that has established itself as a hub for innovation in the crossover between NFTs and DeFi, with a focus on gamification.

The investment, which includes the direct purchase of Rainicorn’s native token (RAINI), is rooted in a common goal to grow and develop Rainicorn’s play-to-earn ecosystem through a community-centric approach. Part of the deal includes hands-on marketing support, including community, socials, and viral marketing under Rarestone Labs, the fund’s incubation arm.

The Rainicorn ecosystem, dubbed the Rainiverse, includes the popular play-to-earn trading card game The Lords of Light, which is currently undergoing its first public card pack drop off the back of strong community presales. The competitive trading card game allows players to collect playable NFT cards, which can be used to build decks that will…

