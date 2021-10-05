Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of Common Shares

Article content LITTLETON, Colo. — Rare Element Resources Ltd. (the “Company” or “RER”) (OTCQB: REEMF) is pleased to announce that it intends to launch a rights offering for gross proceeds of approximately US$25 million if all subscription rights are exercised under the rights offering. In the rights offering, each holder of the Company’s common shares as of the close of business on the record date of October 19, 2021 will be issued, at no charge, one non-transferable subscription right for each common share owned by that shareholder on the record date. There is no minimum amount of gross proceeds that is required to be raised under the rights offering.

Article content Each subscription right will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at US$0.24 per share (the “basic subscription privilege”). The rights offering will also include an oversubscription privilege, which will entitle shareholders who exercise all of their subscription rights under the basic subscription privilege the right to purchase additional common shares of the Company in the rights offering, subject to availability and pro rata allocation of shares among rights holders exercising such oversubscription privilege. No fractional common shares will be issued in the rights offering. The Company will offer a number of its common shares in the rights offering, inclusive of the oversubscription privilege, representing approximately US$25 million of gross proceeds if all subscription rights are exercised. The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the rights offering for the permitting, licensing, engineering, construction and operation of a rare earth separation and processing demonstration plant near the Company’s Bear Lodge Project and other general corporate purposes. The previously announced US$21.9 million financial award from the U.S. Department of Energy (“DoE”) for the demonstration plant will fund approximately one-half of the expected total cost of the demonstration plant, with the balance of the required funding being provided by the Company. In the United States, the rights offering will be made pursuant to the shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and the prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which was filed with the SEC as part of the shelf registration statement. Additional information regarding the rights offering will be set forth in a prospectus supplement to the prospectus. In Canada, the rights offering will be made on a basis that is exempt from the prospectus requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.