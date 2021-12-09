Rapper Slim 400 Fatally Shot In Los Angeles

Roommates we are sending our condolences to the loved ones of rapper Slim 400. He passed away late Wednesday at the age of 33 after being fatally shot.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources confirmed that he was shot and killed Wednesday night in Inglewood. At the moment, it’s unclear what contributed to the shooting, or how many suspects were involved. Fans know the Compton raised rapper to be associated with other artists such as YG and DJ Mustard.

Slim had spoken about being previously shot nine times back in 2019. TMZ reports that police say they were called to the area where Slim was found following a report of gunshots. That is when they found the up-and-coming rapper suffering from a gunshot wound in the driveway of a home.

His murder reportedly does not appear to be a target hit, but more of a “wrong place, wrong time,” situation.

Fans pointed out that the last post made to Slim’s Instagram story was a repost of his 2019 song “Shake Back,” featuring Young Dolph. As previously reported, last month Dolph was fatally shot in his hometown Memphis while he was at a local cookie store that he often supported.

Slim 400’s last IG story was a song featuring Young Dolph R.I.P. to both artists gone too soon. pic.twitter.com/ilTp03rupg — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 9, 2021

We are sending prayers out to Slim 400’s loved ones during this time.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

