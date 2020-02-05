Rapper Queen Key claims 600Breezy sucks & # 39; More D ** ks & # 39; that she in the middle of the nasty Twitter war

Instagram

It all starts after the rapper & # 39; Don & # 39; t Get Smoked & # 39; weighs on the meat of Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill, until one of his followers asks: & # 39; Can you admit the triplets now? & # 39;

Up News Info –

Nicki Minaj Y meek mill They are not the only ones caught in the Twitter war. Rapper Queen key and her daddy baby 600Breezy They were working on the microblogging site after the latter denied that he was the father of their unborn triplets.

It all started after Breezy intervened in the exchange of Nicki and Meek, until one of his followers asked him: "Can you admit the triplets now?" In response, he said: "After they were born and a year of blood tests, until then … I will continue." Then he struck back a user who said: "600 breeze got 4 children on the road to talk like crazy," saying: "Damn it, where does the 4. Wheeewwww s ** t you you be lieien like an mf come from? ".

%MINIFYHTML7850bab8a4bff457655293e045dfbdb111% %MINIFYHTML7850bab8a4bff457655293e045dfbdb112%

<br />

Key found out about his post and didn't take it well. "Stop making this shit feel important to my children … it's slow ** says something different every day. N *** a, you're a jerk, nobody cares about you or your presence … never claims to MY children lbs. d ** k sucking ** b *** h! "she said. "If something that needs a blood test because it's too close, I probably have already received help. I've been saving this shit, literally, letting this shit live."

Key warmed even more in his next post, calling Breezy, "Goofy a ** geechie a ** b *** ha ** d ** k in the butt and face ** n *** to stop playing with me b *** hu sucks more d ** ks than me n *** a! "Breezy responded quickly, saying," How stupid can you have a baby? If I received help, you definitely got it. Why would I fuck shit as stupid as you? "

But Key clearly would not let Breezy laugh for the last time, "you are very disrespectful to a *** who was born from prostitution, f ** k is wrong with ub *** h. I know what I did and what I do , you constantly play on the Internet as an mf you won't do it b *** ha ** n *** a ". By not having it, Breezy reminded him of the time he supposedly saved her from a "ruined" guy who was about to hit her in Las Vegas.

"Every time this bitch went and f ** ked another n *** a, she is not like that and she ran to me in bd. I am the best of all time h ** you know what was going on. You do a lot of Internet flex You love the ground on which I walk b *** h stop. You broke me, you need me, you better act as if you knew, "he continued, admitting that he once loved her until she began to ignore him. Baby moms, making a song against him and accusing him of being gay. "And you expect me to miss that shit? S ** k my shit that b *** h can die at birth," he said.

<br />

Then she replied: "I gay, a ** hitting 30 crazy @ mfs because you can't rap murmuring dying at birth … you're already dead n *** and I'll say it again f ** k me mom, I gay a * * and any other person b *** ha ** n *** that I was being kind. teenage mother in the rapist. "

<br />

Breezy has not yet responded.