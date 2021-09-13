Rapper Performs ‘Industry Baby’ — Watch Video – Hollywood Life

If there’s one thing we know for sure it’s that ‘Industry Baby’ rapper Lil Nas X sure knows how to put on a good show!

Lil Nas X hit the MTV Video Music Awards stage for the first time in two years on Sept. 12, and he did not disappoint. The 22-year-old rapper performed his most recent hit singles, “Industry Baby” and “Call Me By You Name” inside Brooklyn’s very own Barclays Center.

He first came out on stage in a high school band uniform before stripping down, taking his shirt off and dancing in a pair of bright pink pants. Then, after he was joined by Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X stripped down even more to nothing but a pair of sparkly pink boxer briefs. He then proceeded to grab his crotch and hump the air during a sexy, choreographed dance in a fake prison shower — it was everything we wanted and more! Want to see what we’re talking about? Just watch the video below.

.@LilNasX delivers a stellar dance break during his performance of “INDUSTRY BABY” at the 2021 #VMAs. https://t.co/wLFRcWsErk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 13, 2021

This, obviously, isn’t the first time Lil Nas X has wowed a crowd with an electrifying performance. In June, he caused quite a stir online when he kissed his male backup dancer, Yai Ariza, at the 2021 BET Awards during a performance of “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).”

And, of course, we can’t forget about Lil Nas X’s Saturday Night Live performance from this past May, when he ripped his leather pants and danced on a stripper pole. Like we said, this man knows how to deliver an amazing performance.

Were y’all feelin Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s #VMAs performance? pic.twitter.com/Rx0RrVPiik — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 13, 2021

Lil Nas X went into the show nominated for five awards. Camila Cabello, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly, and Olivia Rodrigo also took the stage this evening and helped the VMAs celebrate the best of music videos from the past year.