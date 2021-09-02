Rapper Jackboy Wants To Build A Hospital In Haiti Following 7.2-Magnitude Earthquake

Haiti is facing a long road to recovery following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake that occurred nearly three weeks ago and killed more than 1,900 people. Jackboy wants to assist with that recovery process by building a new hospital on the island.

The rapper recently shared insight about this goal on his official Instagram account. Apparently, he took a trip to Haiti and witnessed firsthand the devastating effects of the earthquake, including the few and overcrowded hospitals that are still standing.

“I just walked through a hospital in Haiti & all the patients sleeping outside,” Jackboy wrote on his Instagram Story. “I personally handed every single last 1 of them a envelope full of money but fr fr I feel like that ain’t enough.”

Then, he follows up with a proposition asking who’d like to “go in half” with him and “get a hospital built.” He clarifies that the cost won’t be “that much” if using U.S. dollars. One American dollar reportedly converts to approximately 97 Haitian gourde, according to data from Morningstar for Currency and Coinbase for Cryptocurrency.

Along with the request, he shared video of Haitians and the island that was taken from inside a moving vehicle.

Jackboy, whose real name is Pierre Delince, was actually born in Haiti and moved to Florida at the age of six. According to Miami New Times, his family bounced around cities in Florida before settling in Pompano Beach.

There have been mixed reports about the rapper’s current status at Kodak Black’s label Sniper Gang. The pair grew up as best friends in the same community and have publicly showed their love and support for one another. However, over the last few months they’ve been on the rocks with social media snubs and call-outs. Last weekend, Jackboy and Kodak exchanged some words on Instagram Live. The interaction ended in Jackboy kicking Kodak off the live, before continuing to speak on Kodak’s character and history.

In addition to the Haiti video and hospital funding request, Jackboy challenged Future to assist with the bill. He tagged the rap star in another Instagram Story post saying “use half of that money off of this & let’s build this hospital woe.” Jackboy was referencing a benefit concert for Haiti that Future is holding in Miami on September 3. There’s no word on whether Future has responded.

