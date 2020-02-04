Rapper Bhad Bhabie was the target of a $ 450k scam in Hong Kong!

Rapper Bhad Bhabie is the net celebrity who will be the target of a Hong Kong-speaking commitment scam, which promised the teenager $ 450k for a commitment to speak, but in reality everything is a hoax.

According to TMZ, Bhad Bhabie and his team were contacted by people who allegedly came from the office of Peter Woo, a Chinese billionaire businessman, who offered him a big payday to deliver a quick speech at a charity event in Hong Kong.

According to his team, they wanted me to cash the check, which was for $ 450k and to give them back $ 300,000 while keeping the rest, which would raise the red flag for most people.

According to the media, Bhabie sent a telegram upon receipt of the check, sending them only $ 0.01 with this memo, "SUCK MY D ***. LOVE, BHAD BHABIE,quot;.

Apparently famous bounty hunter, Dog, was also the target of a similar scam.