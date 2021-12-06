Rapper B.o.B Is Now Engaged!

Congrats are in order to rapper B.o.B on his engagement. He popped the big question to his girlfriend Tiff Janelle on Sunday.

The couple had a joint birthday party and it was the perfect moment for B.o.B to get down on one knee and ask for his lady’s hand in marriage.

He later recapped the special moment and said:

“BC party = successful.

1st joint birthday party = successful.

Actually Surprising Tiff = successful.

Shouts out to all my day 1s and family that came !! Cheers!!!”

Many people may remember B.o.B from his debut album “B.o.B Presents: The Adventures of Bobby Ray,” which dropped back in 2010. The album featured the hit records “Nothin’ on You,” “Airplanes,” and “Past My Shades.” He went on to drop five additional studio albums, with his last being “Somnia,” which dropped last year.

Congrats to B.o.B and Tiff on their engagement!

