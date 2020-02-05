Rapper 600 Breezy tells Meek: I can kill Nicki's husband !!

Today's drama between Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill has just taken a dark turn. Rapper 600 Breezy offered to kill Nicki's husband, Kenneth Petty.

Nicki and Meek have had a round-trip audience on Twitter today. Nicki accused Meek on the social media platform of abusing her. And Meek alleges that Nicki allowed his brother, as he was accused of sexually abusing his 12-year-old stepdaughter. Nicki's brother was eventually convicted of sexual abuse of minors.

Shortly after the two came and went on social media, rapper 600 Breezy intervened and things went dark.

600 Breezy told Meek that he knows men who would be willing to kill Nicki's husband.

The source of Nicki and Meek's meat is her new husband. Apparently, Kenneth and Meek don't get along, and the two were about to explode in a Beverly Hills store last week.

Here are 600 Breezy making the offer. He later deleted the tweet, after Nicki fans threatened to tell the police about his threats.

600 Breezy, real name Antonio Valentino King, is an American rapper and composer. He is a member of the Black Disciples gang and is based on real-life experiences for his lyrics.

Some of his notable successes include "Don & # 39; t Get Smoked,quot;, 24 Bars, and "Lou Rawls