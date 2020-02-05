Home Entertainment Rapper 600 Breezy tells Meek: I can kill Nicki's husband !!

Today's drama between Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill has just taken a dark turn. Rapper 600 Breezy offered to kill Nicki's husband, Kenneth Petty.

Nicki and Meek have had a round-trip audience on Twitter today. Nicki accused Meek on the social media platform of abusing her. And Meek alleges that Nicki allowed his brother, as he was accused of sexually abusing his 12-year-old stepdaughter. Nicki's brother was eventually convicted of sexual abuse of minors.

Shortly after the two came and went on social media, rapper 600 Breezy intervened and things went dark.

600 Breezy told Meek that he knows men who would be willing to kill Nicki's husband.

