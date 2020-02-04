R,amp;A and USGA will address & # 39; harmful increases & # 39; in the distance | Golf news

The Distance Perspective Project Report warns: "We believe that this continuous cycle of increases is undesirable and detrimental to the long-term future of golf."







%MINIFYHTML2d692dbad41ff593fbe40359419978be11% %MINIFYHTML2d692dbad41ff593fbe40359419978be12%

The governing bodies of golf will conduct a review of the equipment after declaring that "any significant additional increase in stroke distances at the highest level is undesirable."

The R,amp;A and the USGA have revealed their latest findings in their Distance Perspectives Project, which raises concerns about continued increases in batting average distances on European Tours and PGA.

The report acknowledges that the average driving distance of the two main Tours combined has increased by one yard per year since 2013, with the 20 longest hitters in 2019 averaging 310 yards with a driver.

Rory McIlroy was second in the PGA Tour driving distance statistics last season, averaging more than 313 yards from the tee

The improved athletics of the best players in the world and the conditioning of the field are also among the factors that contribute to the increases, but the R,amp;A and the USGA have promised to investigate how they can combat the trend they have described as "harmful for the future to long term golf. "

The governing bodies have instructed their teams and teams standards committees to conduct a "comprehensive review,quot; of the specifications of golf clubs and balls, a task that will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the manufacturing industry. equipment.

There have been repeated calls for sports authorities to address the problem of distance, with Jack Nicklaus warning of the need to "change the golf ball,quot; instead of continuing to extend the golf course, specifically referring to the possibility of adding distance to the classic par five Hole 13 in the Augusta National.

"Research shows that the striking distances and the length of the golf courses have increased for more than 100 years. We believe that this continuous cycle of increases is undesirable and detrimental to the long-term future of golf." R,amp;A and USGA distance knowledge project report

Before the Masters in 2016, Nicklaus said: "With the length that the boys hit today, the simplest solution is to change the damn golf ball. The golf ball goes so far, and Augusta National is the only golf course in the world that, financially, can afford to make the changes they have to make to keep up with the golf ball. "

The Distance Perspectives Project Report published jointly by the R,amp;A and the USGA says: "Research shows that the striking distances and the length of the golf courses have increased for more than 100 years. We believe that this continuous cycle of increases It is undesirable and harmful for the future of long-term golf.

"The inherent strategic challenge presented by many golf courses can be compromised, especially when those courses do not have or cannot be long enough to keep up with the increases in the distances of golfers who play from their shirts more long

Jack Nicklaus has requested a change in the specifications of the golf ball

"The increase in the striking distance can lead to a reduction in the variety, length and creativity of the types of shots required in such fields since the holes are overcome more frequently by distance, as well as greater emphasis in the importance of distance at the expense of precision and other skills

"This can begin to undermine the central principle that the challenge of golf is to use a wide range of skills and make risk / reward judgments during a round."

"The result is also that an increasing number of such fields, both widely known and less known, run the risk of becoming less challenging or, ultimately, obsolete for those who play from their longest shirts, a serious loss to the game,quot;.

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

"The general tendency for golf courses to lengthen has its own adverse consequences that ultimately affect golfers at all levels and the game as a whole. Expand existing fields and build longer new fields often It requires a significant capital investment and higher annual operating costs.

"In general, the trend towards longer fields puts golf at odds with growing social concerns about the use of water, chemicals and other resources, the pressures for development constraints and alternative land use, and the need to mitigate the long-term effects of climate change and natural environment.

Fifty players averaged 300 yards or more in driving distance on the PGA Tour in 2019, led by Cameron Champ's 317 yards

"In our opinion, these continuing trends have also helped create an unnecessary degree of emphasis on distance, with the expectation that each new generation of golfers will hit a golf ball farther than before."

"We believe that a golfer's striking distance is fundamentally relative to the length of the hole and the distance of those against whom he competes; the essential character of golf and the challenge of skill do not depend on the absolute length of a golf shot or a golf course, and golf does not become a better game every time the distances and the duration of the course increase. "

Next steps

The report continues to detail the planned action plan, with "the main theme for research and evaluation are the possible changes in the Team Rules,quot;, with a greater impact for professional play and less significant at the club level.

The report adds: "Our teams and team standards committees will conduct a comprehensive review of clubs and balls to understand and evaluate a full range of options to address these problems related to batting distance.

R,amp;A Executive Chairman Martin Slumbers has authorized a & # 39; extensive review & # 39; of golf equipment

"We will evaluate the potential use of a Local Rule option that would specify the use of sticks and / or balls intended to result in shorter hit distances. The concept is that the equipment meets a particular set of reduced distance specifications, by For example, a ball that does not travel so far or a stick that will not hit a ball so far.

"Such a Local Rule option could be available for use at all levels of play, and golfers who play outside a competition may also have the option of making this decision for themselves."

"We will also review the general compliance specifications for both sticks and balls, including specifications that directly and indirectly affect batting distances. The purpose of this review is to consider whether existing specifications should be adjusted or if new specifications should be created for helps mitigate the continuous increase in distance

"Currently it is not intended to consider the revision of the general specifications in a way that produces substantial reductions in batting distances at all levels of the game."