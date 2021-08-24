Rami Malek & Lucy Boynton Hold Hands In Rare Outing At L.A. Book Store – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton made a rare public appearance together to shop for some new reading material at a West Hollywood book store.

Rami Malek, 40, and Lucy Boynton, 27, are going strong! The Bohemian Rhapsody co–stars, who have been dating since 2018, stepped out for a rare public outing together at a local bookstore in West Hollywood, Calif. on Monday (Aug. 23). The pair looked so in love as they held hands while heading into the Book Soup shop to purchase some new reading material. They apparently liked what they saw inside the store, as they were later seen exiting with a few purchases!

For the afternoon outing, Rami was dressed in a white T-shirt, black pants, a backwards white hat and brown sunglasses. Meanwhile, Lucy opted for colorful pants, black boots and a leather jacket that she wore over her white T-shirt. Both stars also had on protective blue face masks.

Rami and Lucy met on the set of Bohemian Rhapsody, for which Rami won the Best Actor in a Leading Role Oscar in 2018 for his portrayal of music icon Freddie Mercury. The two were rumored to be dating for some time after they were seen going to several red carpets related to the film, and Rami eventually confirmed their adorable romance at the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Film Awards Gala in January 2019. While accepting the award for Breakthrough Performance, Rami said, “Thank you, Lucy Boynton. You have been my ally, my confidant, you are my love. I appreciate you so much.”

Since going public with their relationship, Rami and Lucy have kept things super low-key. The last time they were seen in public together was in April 2021 during their getaway to Croatia, where Lucy was filming her upcoming film, The Ipcress File. Before that, the lovebirds were spotted getting cozy at a San Jose Sharks vs New York Rangers ice hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 22, 2020, just weeks before the country went into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in Feb. 2019, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Rami “is madly in love” with Lucy. “He is totally into her and draws much of his inspiration as an artist from her,” the insider said. “He felt natural and at ease acting and trading romantic scenes with her. He feels like it was the easiest thing in the world to work with her on that movie while falling in love.”