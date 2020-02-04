Ralph Hasenhuttl reiterates his disgust at the FA Cup repetitions before Tottenham vs Southampton | Soccer news

















1:06



Ralph Hasenhuttl says he's not a friend & # 39; of the repetitions of the FA Cup because it makes the inconvenience more unlikely and the games more congested

Ralph Hasenhuttl reiterated his disgust at the FA Cup repetitions before the trip from Southampton to Tottenham.

The Saints were retained 1-1 by the Spurs in St Mary's last month and now they must interrupt their winter break to return to fight in North London for the right to face Norwich in the last 16.

Hasenhuttl has asked that no repetitions be scheduled during the fortnight reserved for free time next season.

The head of the Saints said: "My personal opinion is that I am not a friend of these repetitions, first because it minimizes the chances that smaller teams can do these great miracles and move on to the next round."

"The second is the calendar. We were all accepting that we would have this repetition in the winter holidays."

"Maybe next year we should think about whether it is really necessary to do it exactly this week."

"This is something we should think about, maybe that makes no sense, because we talk about a winter break and there is no winter break."

However, Hasenhuttl has no intention of following Jurgen Klopp's leadership of forming a youth team, as Liverpool's boss is doing in his replay with Shrewsbury.

"It's not the best, but we have to accept it." "For us it is not as difficult as the teams that play in the Champions League and continue to play three games a week throughout the season."

Southampton and Tottenham played a 1-1 draw last month

"But we did not fight for 90 minutes with Tottenham at home and then go with another 23. It is a very big game for us and that is why we take it seriously."

Hasenhuttl knows that the opposite number José Mourinho will also take the repetition seriously, as it offers the Spurs their best chance of winning a trophy this season.

"Even if they rotate, they have so much quality in the team," he said. "We are waiting for the best possible team of them."

"They are also looking to get a trophy this season and it is probably the best way for Tottenham to get one. They will do everything possible to get to the next round, but so do we."