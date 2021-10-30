Rally founders launch crypto venture studio backed by a16z partner By Cointelegraph

Two blockchain entrepreneurs have launched a new cryptocurrency fund designed to bootstrap promising Web 3 startups, sending a strong signal that venture capital is eyeing the next builders of the decentralized internet.
On Friday, Kevin Chou and Mahesh Vellanki unveiled SuperLayer, a crypto venture studio building Web 3 projects directly on the Rally network, a crypto-social platform that lets creators and artists launch their own digital currencies. The venture studio will launch projects in-house before recruiting product managers to further develop the business.
