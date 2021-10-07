Raising Cane’s Corporate Staff To Work As Cooks & Cashiers Amid Staff Shortage

Earlier this week, Raising Cane’s corporate staff took on other roles, including fry cooks and cashiers.

The company is sending as many as half of their corporate employees to some of their 500 restaurants to work as cashiers and fry cooks because of a staff shortage. While there, they hope to recruit new employees.

According to Bloomberg, “Starting this week, about half of Raising Cane’s office employees will work as fry cooks, cashiers, and also help with recruiting in the chain’s restaurants across the country. “

According to Insider, Raising Cane’s has sent 200 corporate staff members from the Dallas office. They’re also sending 250 members of the marketing and training staff to work in the restaurant.

While there, the corporate staff will also be recruiting, as they’re looking to hire 10,000 new employees within the next 50 days. “The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company, with 530 locations, is trying to hire 10,000 new restaurant workers in the next 50 days.

The Co-CEO AJ Kumaran let it be known that “we’re all in this together.” He stated, “It’s no secret that today’s hiring market is a challenge, and ahead of our massive growth next year, having the support we need is critical. We are all in this together.”

In April, Delta Airlines also had a staff shortage, which resulted in the cancellation of 100 flights.

Flights out of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the Detroit Metropolitan Airport, and Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport were among those cancellations. The airline released a statement on Sunday speaking on the matter.

“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience, and the majority have been rebooked for the same travel day,” the airline said.

Delta attributed the cancellations to factors such as “staffing, large numbers of employee vaccinations, and pilots returning to active status.”

To accommodate passengers who experienced the cancellations, Delta temporarily lifted its seat-blocking policy. Passenger capacity was increased by making the middle seats available.

