Raiinmaker Clears Zokyo Rigorous Security Audit, Gears For Coiin Launch By CoinQuora

Raiinmaker passed Zokyo security audit.

Raiinmaker to launch Coiin token soon.

The crypto world continues to upgrade its blockchain technology to provide better use cases that benefit its community and surroundings. This time, Raiinmaker, a social media fan engagement platform, successfully passed the audit made by Zokyo. In detail, Zokyo is a cybersecurity agency that conducts strict security audits on the security of crypto projects and other companies.

This made J.D Seraphine, Founder and CEO of Raiinmaker react:

We’re delighted to have passed Zokyo’s rigorous security audits, as Hartej and the team are widely considered one of the best. Ultimately we’re happy to confirm the efficiency of our Proof of Influence protocol and its smart contracts.

Best of all, the success of Raiinmaker in passing the security audit made by Zokyo also benefits the upcoming launch of its in-house token, Coiin. This token will be used to launch reward pools and as a payment for influencers in the network. As for the users, Coiin can be staked in a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) model to earn rewards.

On the other hand, the Raiinmaker network provides an ecosystem where fans and communities unite with brands and creators under one roof. Through this, Raiinmaker will be able to launch media drives via popular social media channels such as Facebook (NASDAQ:), Twitter (NYSE:) and Instagram.

Furthermore, the Raiinmaker also eliminates the role of middlemen in all its transactions. To be specific, the network improves the traditional advertising methods by connecting clients directly with influencers. This is made possible with the help of the Raiinmaker’s protocol called Proof-of-Influence.

