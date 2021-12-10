Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Rachel Zegler On West Side Story, Behind-The-Scenes - Up News Info
Home Entertainment Rachel Zegler On West Side Story, Behind-The-Scenes
Entertainment

Rachel Zegler On West Side Story, Behind-The-Scenes

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

“It was just too much for me to handle.”

Table of Contents

A few weeks ago, BuzzFeed got to chat with Rachel Zegler, who totally killed it as Maria in the new West Side Story.


Charley Gallay / Getty Images for 20th Century Studios

When we asked about her favorite behind-the-scenes moment, she replied, “There’s too many to count, honestly.”

“But I will say that something that’s been on my mind is when Bruce Springsteen and Stephen Sondheim were both on set when I was doing ‘I Feel Pretty,’ and I couldn’t bring myself to go over to either of them because I was so nervous,” she said.


Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

“Because I’m from New Jersey, Bruce Springsteen is The Boss, my hero,” she continued.


Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

“And Stephen Sondheim is the reason I love musical theater.”


Fred R. Conrad / Getty Images

Stephen, who wrote the lyrics for the 1957 West Side Story musical, died last month at the age of 91.

“So, the fact that he was watching me that day, singing his lyrics, it was just too much for me to handle, and I couldn’t go up to either of them,” she concluded.


Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

And in a recent Instagram post, Rachel shared some beautiful words for Stephen. “My life would be nothing without Stephen Sondheim’s music. One of my first memories of musical theatre exposure was listening to Michael Cerveris and Patti Lupone sing ‘A Little Priest’ in the 2005 revival of Sweeney Todd. And the rest, as they say, is history.”

“Stephen Sondheim wrote the lyrics to West Side Story when he was in his early twenties. It was his first professional gig. And this re-imagination of West Side Story is mine. That connection is truly everything to me. And every moment I was able to spend with Steve is a true blessing to me.”


Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

“I like to believe that wherever he is in this infinite universe, he has the best seat in the house to watch our film, just as I did to record our soundtrack,” she concluded.

Thanks for chatting with us, Rachel! You can check out our full interview here.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Former Denver Broncos Player Demaryius Thomas Passes Away...

Kanye West Asks Kim Kardashian To “Run Back”...

18 Celebrity Instagrams You Probably Missed This Week

‘Stranger Things’ Couple Charlie Heaton & Natalie Dyer...

Band Talks How Pandemic Helped ‘Break Our Fall’...

Rachel Zegler From West Side Story On Representation

Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles’ 2021 Holidays Plans...

27 Things Rachel Zegler Revealed About “West Side...

I’m ‘Heartbroken’ – Hollywood Life

Stars Talk About New Comedy Central Movie –...

Leave a Comment