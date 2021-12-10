Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Rachel Zegler From West Side Story On Representation
Rachel Zegler From West Side Story On Representation
Entertainment

Rachel Zegler From West Side Story On Representation

by Bradly Lamb
by Bradly Lamb

“Our movie is a step in the right direction.”

The 1961 West Side Story movie will always hold a special place in our hearts, but it wasn’t perfect by any means.


United Artists / Courtesy Everett Collection

While Natalie Wood was an enchanting Maria, she wasn’t Latinx. And by now, we all know the importance of diversity in Hollywood.


United Artists / Courtesy Everett Collection

So, you can understand my excitement when they announced Rachel Zegler, a Latinx woman, for the role of Maria in the new West Side Story!


20th Century Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

During my recent interview with Rachel, I asked her how it feels to be part of this push for Latinx representation in Latinx roles.


Charley Gallay / Getty Images for 20th Century Studios

“You know, our movie is a step in the right direction,” she told me. “There’s still so much work to be done when it comes to representation in Hollywood for all minorities.”


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for 20th Century Studios

The actor explained that her experience as a Latina in Hollywood was not seeing a lot of representation of herself while growing up. And if she did, many of those roles did not portray Latinx folks in a positive light.


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

“And I think West Side Story does such a wonderful job at exploring the idea of Latin joy, which I don’t think is always at the forefront of media that has our people in it,” she continued.


20th Century Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

“And so, I’m very blessed to be a part of something that does, and also something that tells an authentic true story about love and identity and what happens when we choose love over hate,” she concluded.


Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Thanks for chatting with us, Rachel! You can read our full interview here.

