Rachel Bilson & Adam Brody Reunite To Talk ‘The O.C.’ On Her Podcast – Hollywood Life

Rachel Bilson sat down for a virtual interview with her former ‘O.C.’ co-star and ex Adam Brody for a look back at one of the show’s memorable episodes and praised him for helping her to be a ‘better’ actress.

The O.C. fans rejoiced on Oct. 26 when Rachel Bilson reunited with her former co-star and ex-boyfriend, Adam Brody for part one of a two-part episode series of her and Melinda Clarke‘s podcast, Welcome to the OC, Bitches! The 40-year-old actress and 41-year-old actor, who dated from 2003 until 2006, discussed “The Strip,” the 26th episode of the first season, and their overall experiences while filming the popular teen drama, which aired on Fox from 2003 until 2007, during the episodes. Rachel also didn’t hesitate to credit Adam for helping her become a “better” actress.

“You taught me how to act well,” Rachel tells Adam in one part of the episode, which can be seen above. “You made it so comfortable to just go for it and not be afraid, and everything you did and working with you really made me have the confidence to kind of do whatever I wanted and go for it.”

“I want to say thank you, because it just brings that all up,” she continued. “I was like, ‘Dude, I was never better than when I was acting with you.’”