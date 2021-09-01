Rachael Leigh Cook Regrets Not Playing Rogue In X-Men

“As soon as I saw the posters for it, I knew that I’d made a mistake.”
Rachael Leigh Cook had a very interesting TV career, but one thing she regrets is turning down the role of Rogue in the X-Men franchise.
The She’s All That star recently told The New York Times that not working with a green screen was a “huge misstep” for her.
“As soon as I saw the posters for it, I knew that I’d made a mistake,” Cook reflected.
The role ultimately went to Cook’s She’s All That co-star Anna Paquin, who played Rogue in four of the X-Men films from 2000 to 2014.
Cook went on to star in the live-action adaptation of Josie and the Pussycats. But sadly, the film didn’t do well, and it landed Cook in “movie jail.”
While thinking about how her Hollywood career panned out, Cook said she regrets some of the choices she’s made.
“I really thought what everyone told me was correct when they said, ‘What we need to do now is make sure you’re taken seriously.’ I definitely did things for the wrong reasons.”
Although Cook’s career didn’t go as planned, she’s signed on for some amazing projects like Netflix’s He’s All That, which is a reboot of her 1999 teen drama film with Freddie Prinze Jr.
