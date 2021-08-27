Rachael Leigh Cook Reflects On She’s All That

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

What was it like reuniting with Matthew Lillard?

RLC: What’s funny is that in She’s All That me and Matt had, like, no scenes together. Our only overlap was when he had that dance moment at the house party. When he even got here today and we were setting up, I said to him, “How weird is it that there are probably thousands of people that we both know and we know them better than we know each other?” It’s funny that we’re essentially reminiscing about the past without knowing each other that well.

What were your favorite outfits from She’s All That and He’s All That?

RLC: In retrospect, the performance art unitard was pretty hilarious. Also, the falafel hat — which I asked for? Like, do I hate myself? Why did I do that? [Laughs] My favorite outfit in He’s All That, hmm…OK, I’ve never had the privilege of playing a doctor before on screen, but lemme just say, acting in scrubs is terrific! I felt really good about the scrubs. Also, my prom chaperone dress was great. Funny story, I was answering a phone call as I was getting ready and forgot to put in my second earring, so if you watch closely, you’ll see that I’m missing an earring! [Laughs]

What was your favorite She’s All That callback in He’s All That?



RLC: Aside from the dance sequence, the iconic line — which Tanner totally smashed — “Am I a bet? Am I fucking bet?” Total slow clap moment. He delivered it perfectly and it gave me all the feels.