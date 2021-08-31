Rachael Leigh Cook On Usher Being On She’s All That Set

Today, I found out that Rachael Leigh Cook and I have more in common that I previously thought.


Rachel Luna / Getty Images

And by that I mean we are both Usher stans.


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Rachael — who portrays Anna, the mother of Padgett Sawyer (Addison Rae) in Netflix‘s gender-swapped remake of She’s All That caught up with BuzzFeed to talk about how the revival of the late ’90s classic came about. Oh, and Usher, obv.


Kevin Estrada / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

When asked to share a specific memory about any of the original cast members, Rachael responded, “Oh, man. You’re going to think all of my anecdotes are about Usher.”


Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

Which, I believe, is beyond reasonable — because if I was in any proximity to Usher at any point, I would 100% make that my personality.

The He’s All That star continued, “But I was freaking out that he was on set because one of the first CDs I bought was the single for “You Make Me Wanna…,” and I could not believe he was there!”


©Miramax / courtesy Everett Collection

She added, “I remember I was walking from my trailer to set, and I heard a voice say, ‘Hey, pretty girl,’ and to this day, I don’t know if he was talking to me, but there was a 70% chance that Usher was talking to me.”


©Miramax / courtesy Everett Collection

If there was a 70% chance Usher was talking to ME, I would simply faint, probably.

@ Usher’s publicist, if you’re reading this, we need to know if he was — in fact — talking to Rachael or not. It’s a top priority!


Denise Truscello / Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment

Meanwhile, you can click here to read the full interview with Rachael — where she dishes on her favorite outfits, Milo Ventimiglia, and if she thinks Laney and Zack (Freddie Prince Jr.) are still together.

