Rachael Leigh Cook First Meeting With Freddie Prinze Jr

“It was Freddie and he just goes, ‘Hey babe.'”
“The first time I met Freddie was in Sundance. We were both in House of Yes and I was in a house that he and Parker [Posey] and Josh [Hamilton] and everybody were in just saying hello to everybody,” Rachael told E!
She continued, “I was standing in the living room and I felt these giant arms just throw themselves around me and hug me and rest a chin on top of my head. And it was Freddie and he just goes, ‘Hey babe.'”
It turns out that Freddie had accidentally mistaken Rachael for his then-girlfriend Kimberly McCullough.
“I looked up and he screamed a little because he thought I was Kimberly. He didn’t know that it was me because why would you? We had the exact same frame and hair color,” Rachael explained.
She added, “So it was a pretty hilarious, romantic-comedy first meeting that obviously never became a real romance, but it was pretty funny.”
While Rachael and Freddie lost touch after filming wrapped on She’s All That, they reconnected years later after the passing of their co-star Paul Walker.
“We got coffee and I remember saying to him, ‘I know we never really hung out very much after the shoot, but you have no idea what a big part of my life this ended up being.’ And he said something very Freddie-like, ‘Me too, dude. It’s crazy,'” Rachael said.
“I’m so lucky that it’s someone as charming and as lovely as Freddie to share that with,” Rachael concluded.
