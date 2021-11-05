Race Is On to Frack Shale Fields Before Costs Explode in 2022 By Bloomberg

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Bloomberg. A pumpjack operates near a Nabors Industries Ltd. drill rig standing over an oil well for Chevron Corp. in the Permian Basin near Midland, Texas, U.S., on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Chevron, the world’s third-largest publicly traded oil producer, is spending $3.3 billion this year in the Permian and an additional $1 billion in other shale basins. Its expansion will further bolster U.S. oil output, which already exceeds 10 million barrels a day, surpassing the record set in 1970.

(Bloomberg) — Explorers are racing to get frack jobs done in the Permian Basin and other U.S. shale-oil fields before higher prices kick in next year, according to research and analysis firm Lium LLC.

The number of hydraulic-fracturing crews deployed across the U.S. shale patch jumped by 10 in recent weeks to 230, Lium analysts said in a note titled “Permianflation” on Friday. A crew typically consists of 25 to 30 workers who operate a huge array of truck-mounted pumps, storage tanks for fluids and sand, hoses, gauges and safety gear. 

“Operators are accelerating completions activity in anticipation of 10-15% higher well costs next year,” according to Lium. “Rising well costs could slow down U.S. oil and gas production growth by putting pressure on maintenance capital scenarios.”

A number of shale explorers including Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:)., Diamondback (NASDAQ:) Energy Inc. and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:) warned investors this week that inflation could rise 10% to 15% next year as supply-chain snarls make equipment and labor more pricey. Explorers have said they’ve so far been able to manage rising costs through efficiency gains in the field.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR