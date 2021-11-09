R-Zero Launches Category-Defining Biosafety Technology Platform, Powering Healthy Buildings

“Today, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to advance the science and technology that has the ability to fundamentally change human health for the better. The launch of R-Zero’s continuous, autonomous disinfection ecosystem represents the advancement of critical innovation that will drive a healthier society forward in a post-pandemic era,” said Grant Morgan, CEO and Co-Founder of R-Zero. “We know how the transmission of disease occurs in the built environment, and we now have the tools and technologies to prevent it. Collectively, we bear the responsibility and the obligation to fundamentally change our approach to better address human health in the indoor environments we share.”

Humans spend 90% of their lives indoors, and while society has made strides in eliminating the spread of waterborne and food-borne disease, shared air in the built environment has long been ignored. Leveraging proven CDC- and WHO-recommended disinfection technologies, R-Zero’s intelligent biosafety platform combines best-in-class efficacy with data science, sensor technology, and modern software to mitigate risk in real time. Marrying science, technology, and innovation, it’s the first system designed to create buildings that actively work to keep occupants safer, healthier, and more productive.

SALT LAKE CITY — R-Zero , the first biosafety technology company dedicated to reducing the spread of infectious disease, today announced the launch of its continuous, autonomous disinfection ecosystem – featuring two novel products, Beam and Vive . The company’s revolutionary system of IoT-connected biosafety technologies marks the first to provide real-time air and surface disinfection in occupied spaces, addressing critical human health and safety challenges within the built environment. Following new investment from and a co-development partnership agreement with Mayo Clinic , the launch of R-Zero’s next-generation biosafety technology platform marks a critical advancement in how organizations create and maintain healthy indoor environments.

Article content

“Based on our rigorous scientific studies, far-UVC light is safe for human exposure in occupied spaces and can provide continuous air and surface disinfection,” says leading far-UVC expert, Dr. David J. Brenner , director of the Center for Radiological Research at Columbia University Medical Center. “If far-UVC devices had been installed at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, perhaps we might well have been able to keep the Covid crisis under control, and as it also efficiently kills most other airborne pathogens such as influenza or measles, it could markedly improve the trajectory of human health.”

Core to R-Zero’s biosafety platform is its advanced risk model, which leverages usage data collected and transmitted from installed devices. The model uses advanced data science and analytics to quantify risk of infection in real time and then automatically activates products to mitigate that risk (by disinfecting air and surfaces). All data, analytics, and actionable insights based on how a space is actually being used can be viewed in the R-Zero Connect dashboard from anywhere in the world.

Today, R-Zero’s predictive risk model and system of connected devices represent the most sophisticated and technology-forward map to preventing infection in shared spaces. While disinfection has historically been done manually with chemicals, the company’s science- and technology-based approach enables organizations to measure and manage indoor health risk more efficiently and effectively than ever before while offering an unprecedented level of health and safety for occupants.

In 2019 alone, poor health cost U.S. businesses $575b, with $151b lost in sick days alone. R-Zero’s unprecedented growth over the past year highlights a critical reality about the post-pandemic era: the public now possesses a powerful new awareness of the impact indoor environments have on their overall health – marking a pivotal shift in how society approaches human health in the built environment. Today, R-Zero is emerging as a world leader in delivering category-defining biosafety technologies to address glaring gaps in society’s health protections against COVID-19 and all other common infectious diseases within the indoor spaces we share.

For more information about R-Zero, visit rzero.com . Press assets can be found here .

About R-Zero

R-Zero is the first biosafety technology company dedicated to making the indoor spaces we share safer, healthier, and more productive. Backed by Mayo Clinic and the earliest investors in Google, Amazon, Tesla, and SpaceX, R-Zero is dedicated to developing the most effective and innovative disinfection technologies to reduce the spread of all infectious disease in the built environment. Combining space utilization sensor technology, AI, ML, and IoT-connected hardware, R-Zero’s intelligent biosafety platform enables organizations to create and maintain indoor environments that promote human health and reduce sick days and related costs while improving overall productivity. Today, the company’s sustainable, IoT-enabled disinfection technologies are enabling safety for hundreds of thousands of people across both public and private sector organizations without the use of chemicals. R-Zero’s system of connected biosafety technologies provides greater visibility, automation, and even smarter risk reduction within the indoor spaces where people spend their time. R-Zero is backed by leading venture capital firms DBL Partners, World Innovation Lab, and SOSV/ HAX; Mayo Clinic; and thought leaders from hospitality, sports, commercial real estate, impact, and other industries. For more information, visit www.rzero.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109006388/en/

Contacts

Amy Foster / R-Zero

347.502.9539

amy@rzerosystems.com

#distro