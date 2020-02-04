R. Kelly's ex-girlfriend has been subject to death threats since she spoke against him

WENN / Instagram / Judy Eddy

After meeting with his separated family, Azriel Clary reportedly cooperated with federal agents by providing information about his experiences with the singer & # 39; I Believe I Can Fly & # 39 ;.

R. KellyAccording to reports, the ex-girlfriend has received death threats since she severed ties with the singer.

Azriel Clary, 22, had previously defended the star against multiple accusations of sexual abuse. However, after meeting with his separated family last month, he spoke against Kelly in an interview with the British newspaper The Sun, claiming that he "blackmailed his hundreds of victims silently."

His decision to go public was not well received by fans of singer "I Believe I Can Fly", since he has since been receiving threats to his life, in addition to being subjected to online harassment, sources told TMZ. com.

But Clary is apparently determined not to let the threats prevent her from partnering with federal agents to help them with her sexual crime case against Kelly.

While it is said that she was nervous about talking to the agents because previously, supposedly, she had lied to them in the past to cover the musician, the source told the website that "Azriel is no longer afraid to speak against Kelly and cooperate with the federal … because she is finally completely disconnected from him and his team and wants to take control of his life. "

According to the source, Clary has provided agents with "information about her experiences with Kelly," and prosecutors, in turn, monitor the threats and harassment she and her family are receiving.

Kelly was arrested last year on a federal indictment of 13 counts of sexual abuse in Chicago, while also facing a trial for organized crime and sex trafficking in New York.

He has pleaded not guilty to all accusations.