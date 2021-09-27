R. Kelly’s Defense Lawyer Says They Will Appeal His Sentence After Being Found Guilty In Racketeering Case

It’s been a long time coming in the R. Kelly racketeering trial. After delays due to COVID-19, the six-week trial is over and R. Kelly has been found guilty. After two days of deliberation, a jury of seven men and five women convicted him on all nine counts, including racketeering and sex trafficking in a federal court in Brooklyn.

Although the verdict is set, it doesn’t look like his legal team is accepting the outcome. Following the ruling, R. Kelly’s defense lawyer Devereaux Cannick provided a statement outside of the courtroom. “Of course, Mr. Kelly is disappointed. He was not anticipating this verdict because based on the evidence, why should he anticipate this verdict,” said Devereaux while speaking to Now This News.

As he continued speaking, he claimed that the government “cherry-picked” evidence to support their narrative. He continued stating, “You didn’t get to see what we saw in terms of the discovery. You didn’t get to see all the inconsistencies. We said in our summation that the government cherry-picked their version that they thought would support the continuation of the narrative.”

Before he finished speaking to the press, Deveraux let them know that the fight wasn’t over just yet. He advised that he would be appealing the guilty verdict before leaving reporters. Deveraux wasn’t the only one outside the federal courthouse in Brooklyn. A group of women supporters was also outside expressing their disdain of the verdict, which has a reportedly long sentence.

According to The NY Times, R. Kelly is facing the remainder of his life behind bars. However, his actual sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 4, 2022. Roommates, we’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available!

