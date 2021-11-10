R. Kelly’s Brooklyn Cellmate Reportedly Created Comic Book Depicting The Two Men Doing Yoga Together

R. Kelly’s time behind bars has been quite eventful. From protestors singing his songs outside of the federal prison, to his countless pleas for release, it doesn’t seem like he’s ever had a dull day. It looks like things just got even more interesting for Kellz, who is now the star of a comic book.

According to the NY Daily News, R. Kelly’s cellmate, who was convicted of threatening to kill elected officials, has created a comic book depicting their life behind bars. Brendan Hunt created the drawings, which feature him and Kelly doing yoga together, in an attempt to be sentenced to time-served.

The comics show Hunt and Kelly meeting in the cell, and carrying on their day-to-day lives as cellmates who discuss music and do yoga together. Hunt described R. Kelly as his “sidekick” in the series.The stories started with Hunt telling R. Kelly he had never heard any of his hit songs.

“I’m the greatest R&B star in human history! How can you not know of R. Kelly?” he asked in the comic. “I’m the greatest R&B star in human history! Millions of babies have been conceived to my records!”

The Daily News reports Hunt’s defense team including the comics in a filing to the judge to show his artistic skills and the “lasting friendships” he cultivated “with some of the most unlikely characters.”

Brendan Hunt was found guilty of threatening to kill members of Congress in April after he recorded a video urging people to return to Washington D.C. and “kill your Senators” after the Jan 6. Capitol riots.

