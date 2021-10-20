Quiznos Adds a Flavorful Twist to Traditional Favorite with the New Bison Reuben Sandwich

DENVER — Quiznos is shaking up its fall menu with its latest innovation, the limited-time only Bison Reuben, bringing a unique twist to a popular sandwich. The Bison Reuben features tender and delicious, premium bison from High Plains Bison and is piled high with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and tangy Thousand Island dressing, all served on toasted rustic rye bread.

Quiznos is proud to partner with High Plains Bison to push the boundaries of fast-casual sandwich options and offer a flavorful, high-quality corned bison, free from growth hormones, antibiotics, steroids, or animal by-products and produced in small artisan batches. The Bison Reuben is a creative and tasty alternative to traditional corned beef with significantly less fat and 49g of protein in each 8” sandwich.

“While our guests find familiar items appealing, they are also consistently looking for new and adventurous menu items to try,” said Chef Mike Gieseman, Director of Culinary and Innovation for REGO Restaurant Group, which owns Quiznos. “The Bison Reuben provides a unique protein option to the beloved traditional Reuben sandwich. Bison is a tender and flavorful meat that can elevate a well-loved sandwich to new heights.”

The Bison Reuben is available in the U.S. and Canada at participating locations while supplies last beginning October 20. Visit Quiznos.com to order online or find a location near you and join the Toasty Points program to earn rewards and receive exclusive offers.

About Quiznos

Founded in 1981, Denver-based Quiznos is a chain restaurant designed for today’s busy consumers who are looking for a high-quality, tasty, freshly prepared alternative to traditional fast-food restaurants. With locations across the United States and 32 countries, Quiznos is one of the world’s premier quick-service restaurant chains and pioneer of the toasted sandwich. Quiznos restaurants offer creative, chef-inspired sandwiches, subs and salads using premium ingredients. Rewarding fans through Quiznos loyalty app, Toasty Points, guests can earn and redeem points for free Quiznos menu items at participating locations. For more information, please visit quiznos.com/toastypoints or www.quiznos.com , connect with Quiznos on Facebook or follow on Twitter or Instagram.

