Quincy Brown Stepped Out In A Face Mask Made From His Sneakers (Exclusive Photos)

The last year of Covid-19 has tweaked daily lives, especially when it comes to our drip! Regardless of how fly your style is, there’s one accessory many share in common these days — a face covering. Some folks stick with the disposable surgical mask look, while others use the moment to get creative. Actor and singer Quincy Jones went the creative route on Friday by stepping out in a custom, sneaker mask.

In images shared exclusively with The Shade Room by Johnny Nunez, Quincy is pictured leaving an unidentified building in New York City. He pulls off an all-black look that floats between casual and high fashion. His shirt appears to be sleeveless and turtle-neck style. It’s paired with black pants and black boots. A black jacket can be seen in Quincy’s arm along with a black, textured briefcase. His hair is styled in a few braids.

As for the mask, it’s the type of face covering that instantly grabs the attention of viewers. Designed by We Want More Studio, the custom mask is reportedly made from his personal pairs of Nike Air Flight Huarache and Air Jordan 12 Retro “University Gold.”

The face covering features different elements of the shoes including the heels, logos and tags. It secures to the face with repurposed shoe laces and boasts a well-blended color scheme of purple, yellow, black and white.

It’s unclear whether the sneakers were used or new items prior to being turned into Covid-19 protection. However, the studio wrote in the caption of an Instagram that Quincy was “impressed with the face masks” and commissioned them to create one.

The final sneaker mask actually provides impressive coverage that stretches from one ear to another and comes up below his eyebrows.

