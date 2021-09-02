QuickSwap Brings Liquidity Pool Rewards With Unreal Finance’s UGT By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
QuickSwap Brings Liquidity Pool Rewards With Unreal Finance’s UGT
  • Unreal Finance’s token, UGT, is now trading on QuickSwap.
  • The available trading pairs are UGT/ETH and UGT/QUICK.
  • UGT hodlers can now begin to earn rewards from liquidity pools.

Unreal Finance’s governance token — UGT is now available on QuickSwap. Users on the platform can now trade UGT. So far, there are two trading pairs available — UGT/ETH and UGT/QUICK.

To be specific, Unreal is launching its yield futures platform on the Polygon network. This will give users on the platform the chance to lock in fixed interest rates for lending and borrowing. However, even before the protocol launches, Unreal enthusiasts can now trade UGT on QuickSwap – Polygon’s biggest layer 2 DEX. Enabling UGT trading on layer 2 lowers the barrier to entry for DeFi by allowing users to buy, sell, and trade the asset for next-to-zero gas fees.

To support the latest protocol to announce their imminent launch on Polygon, QuickSwap is incentivizing liquidity providers with…

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR