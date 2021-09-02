QuickSwap Brings Liquidity Pool Rewards With Unreal Finance’s UGT By CoinQuora

QuickSwap Brings Liquidity Pool Rewards With Unreal Finance’s UGT



Unreal Finance’s token, UGT, is now trading on QuickSwap.

The available trading pairs are UGT/ETH and UGT/QUICK.

UGT hodlers can now begin to earn rewards from liquidity pools.

Unreal Finance’s governance token — UGT is now available on QuickSwap. Users on the platform can now trade UGT. So far, there are two trading pairs available — UGT/ETH and UGT/QUICK.

To be specific, Unreal is launching its yield futures platform on the Polygon network. This will give users on the platform the chance to lock in fixed interest rates for lending and borrowing. However, even before the protocol launches, Unreal enthusiasts can now trade UGT on QuickSwap – Polygon’s biggest layer 2 DEX. Enabling UGT trading on layer 2 lowers the barrier to entry for DeFi by allowing users to buy, sell, and trade the asset for next-to-zero gas fees.

To support the latest protocol to announce their imminent launch on Polygon, QuickSwap is incentivizing liquidity providers with…

