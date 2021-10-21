Quest Diagnostics profit falls 11% on slow demand for non-COVID testing By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A test tube labelled “COVID-19 Test positive” is seen in this illustration picture taken, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) – U.S. laboratory Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:) Inc on Thursday reported a 11% fall in third-quarter profit as the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant weighed on demand for its non-coronavirus businesses.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $505 million, or $4.02 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $568 million, or $4.14 per share, a year earlier.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR