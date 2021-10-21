Quest Diagnostics profit falls 11% on slow demand for non-COVID testing By Reuters

(Reuters) – U.S. laboratory Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:) Inc on Thursday reported a 11% fall in third-quarter profit as the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant weighed on demand for its non-coronavirus businesses.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $505 million, or $4.02 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $568 million, or $4.14 per share, a year earlier.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.