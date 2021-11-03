Queen Of Christmas Mariah Carey Heading Back To Apple+ For New Holiday Special ‘Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues’

#Roommates, the Queen of Christmas is back ya’ll, as Mariah Carey is giving her Lambs a very special treat this holiday season! Popular streaming service Apple+ just announced that following the success of her 2020 Christmas special, Mariah Carey is back for another round of holiday fun with a new special, ‘Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues.’

There are few people better than Mariah Carey to officially usher in the holiday season—and apparently those in control of the Apple+ streaming service also agree. @Billboard reports that Mariah Carey is once again spreading her abundant holiday cheer courtesy of a brand new musical Christmas special alongside some special guests. ‘Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues’ will not only feature holiday tunes from Mimi herself (who acts as the executive producer,) but she will also be joined by Kirk Franklin and Khalid.

The trio will debut their new holiday song ‘Fall In Love At Christmas’ for a performance on the special, with the song dropping on November 5th. There are various other surprises in store that fans will have to wait to see when the special officially drops on the Apple+ streaming service. Mariah also just launched a limited-edition Loot Crate for the Christmas season, featuring loads of Christmas items, including ornaments, bakeware, gifting essentials and more.

This news comes just after Mariah Carey has started her climb towards the top of the charts with her legendary holiday favorite, ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’—which is the only song in history to reach the number one spot on Billboard 27 years after it was previously released.

